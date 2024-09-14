<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i> Promo: Karan Johar Complains About Being Single. Kapil Sharma's Reply

We can't wait for the laughter fest that is The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2. The trailer of the Netflix show was released on Saturday. The promo video has back-to-back LOL moments. In a segment of the show, Karan Johar says to Kapil Sharma, "Bahut logon ka rishta maine aage badhaya hai lekin dekho main khud single hoon (I have helped so many love stories come to fruition but look at me, I'm single)". Kapil Sharma's reply to this was, "Halwai khud apni mithaiyan nahi khata (a confectioner doesn't consume the treats he makes). " Karan Johar couldn't help but laugh at Kapil Sharma's remark.

The impressive line-up of the show also includes Alia Bhatt, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, NTR Jr, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and the stars of The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives among other guests.

Sharing the trailer of the show, the makers wrote, "When your favourite guests meet Kapil and gang, Shanivaar ka Funnyvaar banna pakka hai. Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 from 21 September, raat 8 baje, sirf Netflix par."

The first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show witnessed Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as the first guests. Aamir Khan, Sunny and Bobby Deol, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal also attended the show. Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh also appeared in an episode. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao were also among the guests. Ed Sheeran appeared in the last episode.