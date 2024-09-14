Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan's LOL Reply To Question About Son Ibrahim: "I Think He Should Listen To Aamir Khan"

"Previously, Aamir Khan had come to our show and he said, 'my kids don't listen to me'. Now, I think your son Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his acting debut, does he listen to you," Kapil asked

Ibrahim with Saif and Sara. (courtesy: iakpataudi)
New Delhi:

The promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show's upcoming season dropped on social media and it is replete with a starry guestlist and of course some LOL moments. However, one snippet from the promo is just too hilarious and it features the show's host Kapil and actor Saif Ali Khan. Kapil told Saif, "Previously, Aamir Khan had come to our show and he said, 'my kids don't listen to me'. Now, I think your son Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his acting debut, does he listen to you?" To this, Saif jokingly replied, "I think he should listen to Aamir Khan."

A lit memory refresher for those who require one. On the first season of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir Khan appeared as a guest and he said, "My children just don't listen to me. Sometimes I feel our generation is stuck in the middle. We used to listen to our parents. We thought our children would listen to us and that our time would also come, as Ranveer Singh said (in his song Apna Time Ayega). But when we became parents, our children had changed. They just don't listen to us. First, our parents scolded us, and now our children are doing the same"."

Sharing the trailer of the show, the makers wrote, "When your favourite guests meet Kapil and gang, Shanivaar ka Funnyvaar banna pakka hai. Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 from 21 September, raat 8 baje, sirf Netflix par."

Ibrahim and Sara Ali Khan are Saif Ali Khan's kids with his ex-wife and actress Amrita Singh. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and they got divorced in 2004. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur and Jeh.

