Raksha Bandhan 2024: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Soha, Sara, Ibrahim's Annual Famjam. Bonus - Taimur And Jeh

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Sara Ali Khan shared colourful famjam pictures from the celebrations. The album features Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Sara, Ibrahim, Soha Ali Khan and Jeh. Sara can be seen tying a rakhi on Ibrahim's wrist in one picture. There's a super cute picture in which Sara and Jeh can be seen sharing a candid moment. Sara Ali Khan wore a yellow salwar suit for the occasion while Saif Ali Khan and Jeh twinned in blue. Kareena Kapoor wore a pink kaftan while Soha Ali Khan wore a bright red kurta. In Sara' album, Taimur was MIA. Sharing the happy pictures, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Happy Raksha Bandhan." Take a look:

Soha Ali Khan also shared inside pictures from the celebrations. Soha and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya can be seen tying rakhis on the wrists of brothers Taimur and Jeh. Inaanya also celebrated the festival with her household attendants. Inaaya also tied a rakhi on the legs of of her pet-pooch. Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, "To those who love and protect us." Take a look:

August seems to be the festival month for the Pataudis. Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 54th birthday with Sara, Ibrahim and Kareena on August 16. Sharing the pictures from the cake-cutting ceremony, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Happiest Birthday Abba." Take a look:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor fell in love in 2007 during the filming Tashan. After dating for a few years, they got married in 2012. They welcomed their sons, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and Jeh in 2021. The couple have also shared screen space in films like Omkara, Tashan and Roadside Romeo among others. On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Crew. The film also starred Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in Devara and Jewel Thief.