Salman Khan Takes A Dig At Sohail Khan's Failed Marriage With Seema Sajdeh: "<i>Woh Bhi Bhaag Gayi</i>"

Known for his witty one-liners, Salman Khan does not shy away from roasting even his friends and family members. Recently, the actor took a dig at his brother Sohail Khan's failed marriage with his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh.

During his appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Salman shared anecdotes from his Galaxy Apartments home in Bandra. The superstar shared how his home has always had an open-door policy for guests.

Recalling an incident with celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker, Salman Khan said, "He said he would stay for a few days until he found a house. A few years later, I asked him what happened to the house hunt. He said, 'I found one a few days after coming here, but I subleased it because your house has such a great vibe.'"

Bringing his brother Sohail into the conversation, Salman added, "Usi dauran Sohail ne bhaag kar shadi karli. Ab woh bhi bhag gayi hain [During that time, Sohail eloped (with Seema) and now even she has run away]."

Continuing the story, the actor explained that Sohail asked Avinash to empty the room to make space for him and Seema. To which, Avinash replied, "This is not fair, how can you get married like this?"

Sohail and Seema eloped and got married with an Arya Samaj wedding followed by a nikkah in 1998. The couple welcomed their first son, Nirvan, in 2000 and their second son, Yohan, in 2011. They separated in 2022 after 24 years of marriage. Seema is now dating her ex-fiance, Vikram Ahuja.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

The actor will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia's Galwan movie. Salman is said to be essaying the character of Colonel B Santosh Babu, the commendable officer who led 16 Bihar regiments during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with Chinese troops.