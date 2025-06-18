On <i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>, Salman Khan's Punch On Aamir Khan's New Love: "<i>Jab Tak Woh Marriage Perfect Nahi Kar Lega...</i>"

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is all set to come back on the streaming giant Netflix. On Wednesday, the makers have released a teaser of the first episode featuring Salman Khan. The Sikandar actor seems to be in a mood to tickle the funny bones of the viewers with his unfiltered lines.

Breaking Down The Teaser

The Great Indian Kapil Show started its journey as a television show. Comedy Nights with Kapil (the former name) was produced by Salman Khan. The show has been streaming on Netflix since March 30, 2024. Taking a jibe at Netflix's power, Salman Khan says, "Netflix snatched this show from us and invited me on the show as a guest. Kamal ka power hai (It has a lot of power)."

Kapil Sharma asks Salman when he's going to marry, drawing a parallel to Aamir Khan who introduced his partner to the media on the eve of his 60th birthday. Salman Khan, with a straight face, says, "Aamir ka case kuch alag hai. He's a perfectionist. Wo jab tak marriage perfect nahi kar lega (Until he achieves perfection in his marriage...). He doesn't complete his sentence and bursts into laughter.

Salman Khan joked at the expense of his latest release Sikandar. Addressing the professional Salman Khan imitators on stage, Salman Khan quips, "Is everything fine? I hope Sikandar didn't have a bad effect on business."

The actor and Kapil are also seen singing the iconic track O Oh Jaane Jaana together from the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

About The New Season

Kapil Sharma and Netflix shared a joint post revealing the teaser. The caption read, "Sikandar's swag + Kapil's timing = BLOCKBUSTER. The Great Indian Kapil Show is back, aur har Funnyvaar badhega humara parivaar. Watch the first episode from 21st June, 8 pm, every Saturday only on Netflix."

The regulars like Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be a part of the show this season.

The new season will stream from June 21.

In A Nutshell

