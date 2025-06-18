On <i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>, Salman Khan's Punch On Aamir Khan's New Love: "<i>Jab Tak Woh Marriage Perfect Nahi Kar Lega...</i>"

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 is all set to come back on the streaming giant Netflix. On Wednesday, the makers have released a teaser of the first episode featuring Salman Khan. The Sikandar actor seems to be in a mood to tickle the funny bones of the viewers with his unfiltered lines.
Breaking Down The Teaser
- The Great Indian Kapil Show started its journey as a television show. Comedy Nights with Kapil (the former name) was produced by Salman Khan. The show has been streaming on Netflix since March 30, 2024. Taking a jibe at Netflix's power, Salman Khan says, "Netflix snatched this show from us and invited me on the show as a guest. Kamal ka power hai (It has a lot of power)."
- Kapil Sharma asks Salman when he's going to marry, drawing a parallel to Aamir Khan who introduced his partner to the media on the eve of his 60th birthday. Salman Khan, with a straight face, says, "Aamir ka case kuch alag hai. He's a perfectionist. Wo jab tak marriage perfect nahi kar lega (Until he achieves perfection in his marriage...). He doesn't complete his sentence and bursts into laughter.
- Salman Khan joked at the expense of his latest release Sikandar. Addressing the professional Salman Khan imitators on stage, Salman Khan quips, "Is everything fine? I hope Sikandar didn't have a bad effect on business."
- The actor and Kapil are also seen singing the iconic track O Oh Jaane Jaana together from the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.
About The New Season
Kapil Sharma and Netflix shared a joint post revealing the teaser. The caption read, "Sikandar's swag + Kapil's timing = BLOCKBUSTER. The Great Indian Kapil Show is back, aur har Funnyvaar badhega humara parivaar. Watch the first episode from 21st June, 8 pm, every Saturday only on Netflix."
The regulars like Krushna Abhishek, Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be a part of the show this season.
The new season will stream from June 21.
In A Nutshell
Salman Khan cracked jokes at his own film Sikandar, Aamir Khan's two marriages and Netflix in the maiden episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3.