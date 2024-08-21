<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>: Kapil Sharma And Team Announce The Return Of New Season

The makers of The Great Indian Kapil Show announced that they are returning with season two. Netflix India shared a promo video which features Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh. The video begins with Archana saying there is a "special announcement. We are coming back." She adds in the promo "On this occasion, we have good news for all of you. Your very own show is coming soon." The cast then hold placards in hands as they announce the big news.

"Ab shanivaar hoga "Funnyvaar" 'cuz Kapil and gang are coming with double fun and hassi iss baar Season 2 coming soon! Stay tuned," read the caption on the post shared by Netflix India.

Check out the video announcement here:

The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show witnessed Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as the guests. Aamir Khan, Sunny and Bobby Deol, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal also attended the show. Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh appeared in an episode. Ed Sheeran appeared in the last season.

Kapil Sharma was seen hosting the popular television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He also featured in a Netflix special and starred in Nandita Das' Zwigato. He also had a Netflix special earlier.