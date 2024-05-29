Sumona Chakravarti On Working With Comedian Kapil Sharma: 'Those Were Great 10 Years Of My Life'

Image instagrammed by Sumona Chakravarti. (Image courtesy: sumonachakravarti)

Sumona Chakravarti, who worked alongside Kapil Sharma in his shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show for over 10 years, in a recent interview with Navbharat Times opened up about parting way with the comedian-actor and also revealed whether she misses working with him. The actress said that being a part of Kapil's show was “great” for ten years but clarified that she does not miss them because were just “colleagues”.

“Those were great 10 years of my life. One project finished, so he (Kapil) went ahead and started another project and I am doing another project. That's all there is,” Sumona told Navbharat Times and then added, “As far as missing is concerned, they are my colleagues. I have drawn a line between my personal and professional life. I don't take my work home and I don't bring my personal life to work.”

Talking about her absence from Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show, Sumona previously told news agency PTI, “I don't have an answer to this. The show that I was part of, which was on another channel, ended last year in July. Since then, I've been on my own journey, doing my own things, networking, and meeting people.” “I know fans have missed (me on the show), I've seen their messages. I meet people everywhere, the moment you step out of the house, your neighbours tell you (they miss seeing you on the show). That is exactly what motivates you to do something different,” the actress added.

On the work front, Sumona Chakraborty will soon be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.