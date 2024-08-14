Kapil Sharma's LOL Comment On Shah Rukh Khan Being Honoured At Film Fest: "Congratulations To The Award For..."

Shah Rukh Khan was honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera (also known as the Career Leopard) at the 77th edition of Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. His manager Pooja Dadlani shared a photo of SRK posing with his award at the Locarno Film Festival. "Shah Rukh Khan making India proud yet again.... receiving the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award at the Locarno Film Festival - a Career Achievement Award! The first Indian to receive this prestigious honour," she captioned the post. In the comments section, comedian-actor Kapil Sharma dropped a LOL comment. "Congratulations to the award for getting Shah Rukh Khan," read his comment.

See the post shared by Pooja Dadlani here:

The Locarno Film Festival, founded in 1946, is one of the world's longest-running annual film festivals and focuses on auteur cinema. The 77th edition of the festival features 225 films, including 104 world premieres and 15 debut movies.

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a film titled King next, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. At the Locarno Film Festival, SRK confirmed his association with the project and said, "I finished Jawan and Dunki last year. Now, there's a certain kind of film I want to do. Maybe its more age centric and its something I have been trying for over 7 years. One day, I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh in my office. He said, sir, I have a subject."

The actor was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki last year. He also had two other releases last year - Pathaan and Jawan.