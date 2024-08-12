Shah Rukh Khan Confirms His Role In Sujoy Ghosh's <i>King</i>: "Have To Lose Some Weight"

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to star in Sujoy Ghosh's next film King. After receiving the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival on August 10, the superstar revealed about his next project in a conversation with Giona A. Nazzaro, the Artistic Director of the Festival. Shah Rukh Khan also shared a story about how he chose King. He said, "I finished Jawan and Dunki last year. Now, there's a certain kind of film I want to do. Maybe its more age centric and its something I have been trying for over 7 years. One day, I mentioned it to Sujoy Ghosh in my office. He said, 'sir, I have a subject.'"

Shah Rukh Khan added, "It's very simple. I have a desire to do a genre-could be comedy, courtroom drama, or social. I just put it out in the air, I meet a couple of people, some of them have a subject, I hear it, I spend time with them and we just go ahead and make the film."

Talking about the preparation process, Shah Rukh Khan said, "The next film I'm doing, King, I have to start working on it. Have to lose some weight and stretch a little so my groin doesn't get caught while I am doing action. Its very painful and hurtful. I have two bag full of icing machines. It's the worst thing to see me on set after action. I look really cool in the film, but after that I look tied up, somebody is pressing my back. It's difficult to walk and then suddenly you see people and send them flying kisses."

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will share screen space in the film with daughter Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan will play the role of an antagonist. According to a report published in Peeping Moon, a source close to the development, said, "King presents him (Abhishek) in an out-and-out negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie, and he is sure to make a significant impact with his performance. Abhishek was surprised when he was offered this role but accepted it immediately, intrigued by the depth of his character. It's a special role, and Siddharth Anand has grand plans to present Abhishek in a manner audiences have never seen before."