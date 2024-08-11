Advertisement

Exclusive: Inside Videos Of Shah Rukh Khan's Fan Frenzy At Locarno Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan received the Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival

Read Time: 3 mins
Share

Shah Rukh Khan pictured at the film festival. (courtesy: SRKWarriors)

New Delhi:

If there's is a Shah Rukh Khan event, can fans keep calm? We know the answer obviously. Shah Rukh Khan received a career achievement honor at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival. NDTV exclusively captured the mood, the fan frenzy and the atmosphere of the film festival which was "Shah Rukh Khan-fied". In the videos, we can see fans chanting his names at the top of their voices. Fans can be seen waiting eagerly with bated breath to catch a glimpse of the superstar.  As soon as he came at the venue, where fans were waiting for him, excitement reached at its peak. Fans can be seen jostling to touch him, to click pictures with him. Shah Rukh Khan, with a broad smile on his face, shook hands with fans as well. Shah Rukh Khan rocked an all-black look at the event.

After receiving the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude in front of a packed hall comprising 8000 crowd. "Thank you all for welcoming me with such wide arms - wider than the ones I do on screen," he said referring to his signature pose.

Sharing his thoughts on cinema and creativity, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I truly believe cinema has been the most profound and influential artistic medium of our age," he said. "I've had the privilege of being part of this for many years, and this journey has taught me a few lessons."

"Art is the act of affirming life above all. It goes beyond every man-made boundary into a space of liberation. It need not be political. It need not be polemical. It need not sermonize. It need not intellectualize. It need not moralize." He continued, "Art and cinema only need to say what it feels from the heart, to express its own truth. And that, to me, is the biggest creativity, honestly," he added.

Established in 1946, the Locarno Film Festival is one of the world's oldest annual film festivals. This year, it will screen 225 films, including 104 world premieres and 15 debut movies. Shah Rukh Khan made a stellar comeback last year with three big releases. He started the year with Pathaan. The winning streak continued with Jawan, one of the highest grossing Hindi films of all the time. He ended the year with Dunki in which he collaborated with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Shah Rukh Khan, Locarno Film Festival, Fan Frenzy
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Crazy Viral: Janhvi Kapoor, Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya And Orry's Holiday Pic From London
Exclusive: Inside Videos Of Shah Rukh Khan's Fan Frenzy At Locarno Film Festival
Sanjay Dutt Gifts Himself A Black Range Rover On His Birthday. See Pics
Next Article
Sanjay Dutt Gifts Himself A Black Range Rover On His Birthday. See Pics