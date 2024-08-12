Locarno Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan On Stardom: "I Wear It Like A T-shirt, Not Like A Tuxedo"

Shah Rukh Khan has been hogging the limelight for all the right reasons. The actor received the prestigious Pardo Alla Carriera Award at the Locarno Film Festival on August 10. NDTV was present at the event and captured the mood, moment and the fan frenzy around the superstar. Having spent more than three decades in the limelight, Shah Rukh said that stardom is like a t-shirt and not a tuxedo for him. During a fan-interaction session, Shah Rukh Khan said, "I wear stardom like a T-shirt, not like a tuxedo. It's not important, and it's there. I'm careless about it, and it's very nice, and I hope it remains." He also added that stardom is a byproduct of his work, not his ultimate goal.

Shah Rukh Khan also talked about the 2016 film Fan in which he played the double characters of a superstar and his obsessed fan. Recollecting the significance of the character, Shah Rukh said at the event, "Normally, when you play a superstar in a film, it's all glory and bigness and people jumping and screaming your name. But I wanted this guy to be scared of his stardom, which is very difficult to do it, because it's like exposing a part of every star that is in the world." He added that the process was "very schizophrenic, very strange, very awkward" and that he "actually started feeling like two people." The actor also revealed that the jaw prosthetic (used in Fan) was originally made for Brad Pitt in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

When asked about what drives the superstar after having spent so many years in the industry, Shah Rukh Khan said he loves to bring joy for his audience. "I think cinema embodies many facets of life, so many emotions that's very difficult and impossible for one person to be able to express all of them in one lifetime," he said. "I live with that hope that maybe I can keep on doing different films," Shah Rukh Khan added.