Locarno Film Festival: Shah Rukh Khan On Wife Gauri: "She Keeps A Balance"

Shah Rukh Khan is a true-blue family man. The superstar was honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera Ascona-Locarno Tourism award at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. After the ceremony, SRK sat down with the festival's artistic director, Giona A Nazzaro for a fun session. During the discussion, Shah Rukh Khan touched on various topics, including his wife, interior designer and restaurateur Gauri Khan, and their children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Sharing how Gauri maintains a balance in their family, SRK said, “The wife is sweet, she keeps a balance, there's some wisdom there. So, we lead a very simple life.”

Shah Rukh Khan also mentioned that he spends a lot of time with his children. He said, ‘We have a very normal family life. I want people to know this because outside stardom, it's larger than life, thousands of people look at you, and you wave at the crowds. There is a lot of madness, it's like a rockstar and my dashing, gorgeous looks…It can seem very alien and different but it is not. The family is simple, the kids are simple, like a father I spend a lot of time with them.”

Shah Rukh Khan added that he wants his kids to be “humble”. He said, “I want them to learn and I want them to be humble about the privileges they have because of me becoming a star. I want them to understand that they have to come out of the shadow both positive and negative of being a star's son.” Talking about how he earns to take care of his family, the actor added, “Stardom is the byproduct of what I do. Being rich and famous isn't the important part, though it is essential to earn well and take care of my family. What matters more to me is touching people's lives through my work.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married in 1991. The couple welcomed Aryan Khan in 1997, Suhana Khan in 2020 and AbRam Khan in 2013. While Suhana made her acting debut with The Archies last year, Aryan owns a luxury streetwear brand, Dyavol'X.