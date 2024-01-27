Inside Gauri Khan-Suhana, Bhavana Pandey-Ananya's Dinner Date In Paris

Bhavana Pandey shared this image. (courtesy: BhavanaPandey)

Bhavana Pandey, who accompanied her daughter Ananya at Paris Fashion Week, shared a few images on her Instagram feed. In the pictures, Bhavana-Ananya can be seen joined by Gauri Khan and her daughter Suhana. In the first picture, Gauri-Suhana, Ananya-Bhavana and a friend can be seen posing pretty at their dinner table. There's another group picture where Gauri-Suhana, Ananya-Bhavana can be seen posing. Bhavana also shared an image of Ananya from the runway. In another click, Ananya can be seen clicking a selfie lying on the ground. Bhavana wrote in the caption, "Paris in a HeartBeat .. has all my Heart." Bhavana's BFFs Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh dropped love emojis in the comments section. Take a look:

Ananya Panday made her international runway debut last week. She walked the ramp for ace designer Rahul Mishra at Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week. A large sieve accentuated Ananya's outfit. ICYMI, here is a glimpse of Ananya's runway moment.

Ananya Panday shared a bunch of images from her Paris diaries as well. Ananya shared a picture of her OOTD from Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week. She also shared some clicks from corner cafes. She had pizza and dug into some pasta during her time in Paris. She also shared an elevator selfie, a picture of the dessert she had and one more click of the Eiffel Tower. "Paris for a quick minute," she captioned the post. Take a look:

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.