Ananya Panday's Paris Trip Was About Fashion, Food And Fun

Ananya Panday shared these images. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's Paris itinerary was a concoction of work with a side of some fun. Ananya Panday shared a carousel post on her Instagram profile, on Tuesday. She shared a selfie with the Eiffel Tower in the background. She also shared a picture of her OOTD from the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week, where Ananya made her international runway debut. She also shared some clicks from corner cafes. She had pizza and dug into some pasta during her time in Paris. She also shared an elevator selfie, a picture of the dessert she had and one more click of the Eiffel Tower. "Paris for a quick minute," she captioned the post.

Check out Ananya Panday's Paris post here:

Speaking of Ananya Panday's international runway debut, the actress walked the ramp for ace designer Rahul Mishra at the Paris Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week. A large sieve accentuated Ananya's outfit. ICYMI, here is a glimpse of Ananya's runway moment.

Ananya Panday is the star of films like Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also starred in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda. Ananya is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana. Ananya made her acting debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2.

In terms of work, Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.