Paris Fashion Week Gets A Bollywood Tadka: Ananya Panday Walks The Ramp For Designer Rahul Mishra

Ananya Panday pictured on the runway at the fashion show.

Ananya Panday is currently in Paris and she is there for work. The actress just made her international runway debut in Paris at the Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Week. Ananya Panday walked the ramp for ace designer Rahul Mishra. Ananya was stunning as ever in a black and gold outfit. The actress walked with a giant sieve to accentuate her look. The outfit was as Haute-Couture as it gets. Sharing a glimpse of her runway moment, Ananya Panday wrote in her Instagram story, "Walking for Rahul Mishra at Paris Couture Week." Meanwhile, designer Rahul Mishra, sharing a glimpse of Ananya Panday walking at the fashion show, wrote, "Hello baby girl. Welcome to the world of couture. Ananya Panday for Rahul Mishra at Paris Couture Week."

See glimpses of Ananya Panday's runway moment here:

Ananya Panday recently starred in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh. The film also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav and Kalki Koechlin. Her upcoming projects include Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. She will next be seen in the show Call Me Bae.

Ananya Panday is the daughter of actor Chunky Panday and Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Bhavana. Ananya made her acting debut with the 2019 film Student Of The Year 2. She has starred in films like Dream Girl 2 alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Pati Patni Aur Woh with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter and Gehraiyaan with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also starred in Liger with Vijay Deverakonda.