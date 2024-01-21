Jackie Shroff On That 'Bhidu' Text To Ananya Panday: 'My Childhood Hasn't Gone...'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Remember when Jackie Shroff texted Ananya Panday “Bhidu” and then never responded to her? Recently, the actor opened up about why he did so. In a chat with Humans of Bombay, Jackie Shroff said, “It was just to let her know that I am always there. Mere dost ka baccha hai [She is my friend's kid]. All these kids are my friends. Their fathers aren't my friends. They were at one time.” Jackie Shroff added, “These kids, they all go to parties. Even I party. Their fathers don't party. I like all kinds of music, I like to dance sometimes on my own. I do my thing, so this is where I find my little buddies. Jitne bhi bhidu hai mere, they don't think that some relic is coming, some dinosaur is coming. They accept me. Because I am on their level. My childhood hasn't gone. Mera bachpana nahi gaya hai.”

ICYMI, during the promotions of her latest film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Ananya Panday and her co-stars Siddharth Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav appeared on a podcast hosted by Rohan Joshi and Tanmay Bhat. In the podcast posted on the official YouTube page of Netflix India, Ananya mentioned, “Can I tell what happened with me about Jackie sir? He just randomly texted me saying ‘Bhidu'. I asked him, ‘Yes sir?' and he didn't reply. Then I met him a few days later at a screening or some event. I said, ‘Sir, you just sent me Bhidu and you didn't reply, what's up?'. He said, ‘I just wanted to tell you ki main hoon'.”

Ananya Panday is a big fan of Jackie Shroff. Don't believe us? A few years ago, Anaya Panday announced it herself while wishing the veteran actor a Happy Birthday. In her Instagram post, Ananya uploaded a picture of Jackie Shroff, who is seen holding little Ananya in his arms. In her heartfelt wish, Ananya wrote, "Happy birthday to the coolest there is and ever will be! #MajorFanGirl. Clearly, I've been loving the Shroffs since 1998 (Tiger Shroff, are you listening?)"

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be next seen in Control and The Untold Story of C Sankaran Nair. Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff was last seen in Mast Mein Rehne Ka alongside Neena Gupta and Monika Panwar.