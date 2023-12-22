When Shah Rukh Khan Hosted Siddhant Chaturvedi And His Gang At Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan (R) and Siddhant Chaturvedi (L). (courtesy: PoojaDadlani)

Siddhant Chaturvedi is super busy with the promotion campaign of his film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The Arjun Varain Singh's film also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. The Netflix film will be released on December 26. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Siddhant shared an incident when Shah Rukh Khan invited him and his friends to Mannat. No, we are not joking here. Recounting the experience, Siddhant revealed, "So my friend, Doggy, had a date one night and we were chilling at Soho House, and by chance, we met Mr Shah Rukh Khan there and everybody was struck by the way he is. But, he was very graceful. He met us, and he was like, 'Hey guys, why don't you come to post this and chill at mine? Let's party at Mannat'. I was like, 'Sir, but I have my laundas [guys] with me.' And he said, 'Wo launde hain to hum bhi Jawan hai [If they are boys, I am also also young.]'.” I was like, ‘Ok great.'”

Siddhant Chaturvedi added, “And then we all head to his place and his (Doggy's) date, it was her birthday that night. Just imagine her state of mind. And she enters, it's me, I am wishing her, and I am like, ‘Listen we are going to Mannat'. She was like, ‘What is happening?' And then Doggy is like ‘Bhai mera impression badh gya [I have successfully made an impression]'. And then we go there, and Shah Rukh Khan wishing her and Shah Rukh Khan is talking to her. We wrapped up at around 4.35 am, and Doggy is so proud and happy.”

“And then everybody leaves, and it's just us boys. And he (Doggy) was like, ‘Mera to ho jayega yaar. I really like this girl.' And I was like, ‘Nahi hone wala' [It's not going to happen]. He was like, ‘Why?' Because on the first date, you have taken her to Shah Rukh Khan's house, the expectations, how do you match up? It's a validation in a way where she knows that I can go to Shah Rukh Khan's house. And he is so graceful. And cut to wahi hua. He called me, he was like, ‘I thought this was like in a good way' but this really has sabotaged his whole (efforts),” Siddhant Chaturvedi concluded.

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday previously worked together inGehraiyaan. The film also featured Deepika Padukone.