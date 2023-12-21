Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Celeb Review: Ishaan Khatter On Ex-Girlfriend Ananya Panday's Film - 'Full Of Heart'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: TPINewz)

The makers of upcoming Netflix original Kho Gaye Hum Kahan hosted a special screening for the Bollywood fraternity last week. Ever since, Ananya Panday, one of the film's lead alongside Siddhant Chaturvedui and Adarsh Gourav, has been garnering a lot of praise for her portrayal of Ahana in the film which centres around love and heartache in the digital age. Among those sending love to the star cast was also Ananya Panday's ex-boyfriend Ishaan Khatter. On Wednesday, the Pippa actor posted his review of the film on his Instagram feed. He wrote, "really enjoyed the film. Topical and full of heart. Congrats lovely people."

See Ishaan Khatter's review below:

Ishaan Khatter was also spotted at the screening of Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan which was held last week. He was pictured in his casual best. Take a look at his OOTN:

The lead actors of the film Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav were present at the screening. Ananya looked chic as she opted for a casual top. She matched it with high denims. Adarsh Gourav sported a bright shirt for the occasion. Siddhant Chaturvedi was also dressed in casual outfit. Ananya's parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey came to cheer for their daughter. Navya Naveli Nanda also attended the screening for her rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi. Navya was dressed in white shirt and pants. Take a look at the pictures here:

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh and it is being produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Take a look at the trailer below:

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter briefly dated. They co-starred in the 2020 film Khaali Peeli.