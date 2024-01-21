Ananya Panday On Working With Vikramaditya Motwane: 'It Was A Dream To Work With Him'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The Netflix movie was released on December 26. Fans and critics loved Ananya's character in the film. In a recent interview with the Galatta Plus, the actress opened up about her upcoming crime-thriller with Vikramaditya Motwane. Ananya said she has watched his Udaan “countless times” and “it was a dream to work with him.” She also added that Udaan is her mother Bhavana Pandey's favourite film. Ananya said, “With Vikram sir, it was actually a dream to work with him because I've watched Udaan countless times. It's my mum's favourite movie. I think I was in shock when he wanted to meet me. To begin with, when my team said Vikram sir wants to meet you, I said, ‘For what? He wants to work with me?' And when I met him, I asked him, ‘Are you sure you're directing this film?' He said, ‘Ya, I'm sure.' So it took me some time to register that I'm working with Vikram sir.”

Ananya Panday added that she is a “validation-seeking sort of person”. She said, “The self-belief is very low in me. I'm a validation-seeking sort of person. So even when I'm on set, I need my directors to confirm like 10 times that the shot was okay. I'm always like, ‘Was it okay? Should I do one more?' Even when someone praises my work or compliments me, my first reaction is, ‘Really? Are you sure? Me?' So I have that, which I'm trying to get better at. I don't know where it comes from. I think it's always been in my personality.”

At the time of announcing her collaboration with Vikramaditya Motwane, last year, Ananya Panday said, “Dreams really do come true! Fills my heart with so much gratitude and joy to be working with Vikram sir on a film!!! ‘Udaan' has been my mum and my favourite film to watch together - so this moment feels surreal Super duper excited to be collaborating with the amazing Nikhil Dwivedi on this one. Let's gooooo team!!!!!

The untitled film went on the floor last year. It is backed by Nikhil Dwivedi.

Speaking about the film and the storyline, Vikramaditya Motwane, in a statement, had said, “The film is a 'screenlifer', and will be completely told via the screens we consume - computers, phones and televisions. It's something that neither I nor Ananya has ever attempted before and I'm super excited to collaborate with her on this journey,” reported PTI.