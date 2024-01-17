Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi And Others At Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Success Bash

Siddhant Chaturvedi with Ananya and Adarsh Gourav.

The film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, directed by Arjun Varain Singh, which released on OTT platform Netflix on December 26, opened to largely good reviews from film critics and audience. On Tuesday night, the team of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan hosted a party, celebrating the film's success. The film's lead actors Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi arrived in style at a Mumbai eatery last night. Zoya Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, who have produced the film, were also pictured at the success bash. The team happily posed for the shutterbugs.

See pictures from last night's party here:

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan showcases the stories of three bestfriends in their 20s, Imaad Ali (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana Singh (Ananya Panday) and Neil Pereira (Adarsh Gourav), who navigate personal and professional joys and tribulations, with much of it converging around social media. The film also features Rohan Gurbaxani, Anya Singh, Aditi Sharma and Kalki Koechlin.

The film opened to largely positive reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Siddhant Chaturvedi has the meatiest role in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan but it is Adarsh Gourav who makes the biggest impact. Ananya Panday does a fair enough job of a character stuck in a single-note loop. It may be centred on the superficiality of cocooned lives, but Kho Gaye Hum Kahan finds depths and layers that stand it in good stead and make it a film to watch and mull over."