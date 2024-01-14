Siddhant Chaturvedi's Gratitude Note For Fans After Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Success: 'Thank You Dil Se'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: siddhantchaturvedi)

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has been garnering a lot of praise, for his stellar acting in Netflix original Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, in his latest Instagram post, thanked his fans and followers for showering him with so much love and adoration on his film. In an elaborate post, Siddhant wrote, "Thank you for all the love & laughter, I promise I've been reading all the Dms, and going through each and every story you guys put up, and I'm trying to reply to all of them. It's been a long time since I've received this kind of a reaction, it's been a constant effort to surprise you guys with some kind of a cinematic magic, and this time I managed pull this out of my hat. To all the people who loved, related, recommended, realised and raised a toast to their friendship, Thank you dil se & it's not joke! Aur Jisne nahi dekhi hai, Netflix ka Id-password share karta hun, mera bhi recharge karwa dena.JK.Dekhlo yaar."

A few months back, the actor narrated an incident when Shah Rukh Khan invited him and his friends to Mannat. Recounting the experience, Siddhant revealed, "So my friend, Doggy, had a date one night and we were chilling at Soho House, and by chance, we met Mr Shah Rukh Khan there and everybody was struck by the way he is. But, he was very graceful. He met us, and he was like, 'Hey guys, why don't you come to post this and chill at mine? Let's party at Mannat'. I was like, 'Sir, but I have my laundas [guys] with me.' And he said, 'Wo launde hain to hum bhi Jawan hai [If they are boys, I am also also young.]'.” I was like, ‘Ok great.'”

Siddhant Chaturvedi added, “And then we all head to his place and his (Doggy's) date, it was her birthday that night. Just imagine her state of mind. And she enters, it's me, I am wishing her, and I am like, ‘Listen we are going to Mannat'. She was like, ‘What is happening?' And then Doggy is like ‘Bhai mera impression badh gya [I have successfully made an impression]'. And then we go there, and Shah Rukh Khan wishing her and Shah Rukh Khan is talking to her. We wrapped up at around 4.35 am, and Doggy is so proud and happy.”

“And then everybody leaves, and it's just us boys. And he (Doggy) was like, ‘Mera to ho jayega yaar. I really like this girl.' And I was like, ‘Nahi hone wala' [It's not going to happen]. He was like, ‘Why?' Because on the first date, you have taken her to Shah Rukh Khan's house, the expectations, how do you match up? It's a validation in a way where she knows that I can go to Shah Rukh Khan's house. And he is so graceful. And cut to wahi hua. He called me, he was like, ‘I thought this was like in a good way' but this really has sabotaged his whole (efforts),” Siddhant Chaturvedi concluded.

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan also stars Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday previously worked together in Gehraiyaan. The film also featured Deepika Padukone.