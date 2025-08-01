Will <i>Dhadak 2</i> Make Triptii Dimri Great Again?

Triptii Dimri's success story is surely one for the books. Her transition from arty films to mainstream cinema has turned out to be a case study of unprecedented stardom, one that very few get to witness in a cutthroat profession such as the movies.

The actress made her debut in the 2018 film Laila Majnu, directed by Sajid Ali and presented by Imtiaz Ali. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office. No one saw any "star"-like element in the simple-looking "outsider" that was Triptii Dimri. The same film went on to wreak havoc at the box office in August 2024, when it was re-released in theatres. One has to take into account that by 2023, Triptii was being deemed as the next big thing in the show business, courtesy of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which transformed the audience's perception of her completely.

Laila Majnu, followed by Bulbbul in 2020 and Qala in 2022, continued to have a steady grip on Triptii's image as an actress until Animal in 2023. She was what they call - a "serious" actress, doing content-driven films. The year was 2023, and Triptii Dimri became the talk of the town with her bold yet subtly layered character in Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

The journey from being a critics' darling to receiving mainstream recognition mingled with harsh criticism has been Triptii Dimri's constant companion since then. As she gears up for her latest release, Dhadak 2, which looks like a desperate attempt to restore a version of Triptii that she has left behind, here's a look at her trajectory.

Triptii Dimri - The Arthouse Princess

Just as the saying goes, there are two sides to every story. Triptii Dimri's career graph seems to be a metaphorical definition of the same.

When it comes to her films - Laila Majnu (2018), Bulbbul (2020), and Qala (2022) - the 31-year-old has a whole different fanbase altogether. When followers of her previous works look back at her filmography, these titles are the epitome of the freshness she brought to a convoluted pool of mass-market cinema. Triptii's acting chops looked effortless, and maybe that was her saving grace.

In Laila Majnu, she was the fierce and spontaneous titular character, and the raw portrayal is what resonated with the audience in this heartbreaking love saga.

In Bulbbul, the actress did a stellar job in transcending from innocence to a woman out for vengeance. Her eyes, brimming with the longing for justice, along with the visual aesthetics of the film, were received with aplomb.

Qala was again about breaking the mould. She essayed the character of a rising singer, who is combating several inner demons and a complicated relationship with her mother (Swastika Mukherjee). The film's nuanced portrayal of mental health and the pressure that comes with being an artist and staying relevant amid competition, Qala, could easily be termed as Triptii Dimri's most notable standout performance.

And then came Animal - an unexpected twist, another side of Triptii Dimri that no one saw coming. Like we said, it's time to turn to Side B of the cassette.

The "Animal" Takeover

As is expected of a Sandeep Reddy Vanga film, Animal was peppered with all the key ingredients. Toxic relationships, violence in the name of love and war, and a Triptii Dimri this time in a never-seen-before avatar.

Triptii Dimri was severely criticised in the film.

A particular scene in the film required her to lick Ranvijay Singh's (Ranbir Kapoor) boot, Triptii defended it, saying that it was just a part of the complex relationship and she would never engage in the same in real life. Viewers found it extremely disturbing and misogynistic. The scene was aimed to showcase her test of love for Ranvijay, and in return, highlight the darkness that reigned supreme within him.

The actress was also severely criticised for her intimate scenes in the film. Her boldness was not very well-received and, in turn, propelled her image to be overtly sexualised in the public eye. Sure, Animal brought the increased mainstream visibility that every actor would aim for in the name of diverse roles. But with versatility came questionable remarks.

While Triptii has repeatedly said that it is her commitment to the role that gives her the liberty to indulge in such scenes, fans were not convinced. Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also reiterated that it depends on a director's individual artistic choice. However, his vision for Triptii's character development as Zoya, as an innocent person with a hidden motive, did raise eyebrows about his deliberate approach, despite him mentioning that there were no such calculated marketing strategies.

From Bhabhi 2 to Triptii 2

Triptii Dimri had a crackling 2024 with multiple releases. But fans only saw a repeated attempt to channel her already hypersexualised image of Animal into commercial films such as Bad Newz and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

In Bad Newz, some found her fresh onscreen chemistry with Vicky Kaushal quite nice, while others criticised her for her intimate scenes. Triptii Dimri once again channelled her bold side as there was a series of explicit scenes in Bad Newz that let her "sexy siren" image overpower her acting prowess, which once made her a fan favourite.

The song Mere Mehboob from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Rajkummar Rao was once again severely trolled for some awkward choreography. Social media was abuzz with how uncomfortable Triptii Dimri looked, and she seemed to be stuck in the loop of maintaining her image as the next commercial heroine on the block. The actress, however, once again defended herself against the trolls, stating "she's willing to try new things".

Can Dhadak 2 Bring Back The Triptii Dimri We Know?

Shazia Iqbal's Dhadak 2 releases today. It's a "spiritual sequel" to Dhadak (2018), which was led by Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

The plot of Dhadak 2 revolves around Nilesh (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Vidhi (Triptii Dimri) falling in love. But caste difference looms over them and leads to a tragedy that threatens to end their relationship once and for all.

Fans who still see a spark in her that can be resurrected can have some hope, considering the strong storyline of Dhadak 2. Triptii plays the role of an opinionated woman who is not afraid to speak up. She challenges societal prejudices against casteism and comes across as a character who's emotionally intense. She can be vulnerable, but is strong in her beliefs.

In many ways, this might be sort of a re-awakening of Triptii Dimri to channel that actor within her that we saw a glimpse of in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul and Qala. It is also a break from the monotonous mainstream propaganda that she has been starring in of late.

For now, all eyes are on Dhadak 2 and Triptii Dimri 2.0.