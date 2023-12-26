Ananya Panday's Rumoured Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur Reviews Kho Gaye Hum Kahan - 'Highly Recommend It'

Image posted by Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's latest film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released on Netflix a day after Christmas and has been trending big on social media ever since. A week before Kho Gaye Hum Kahan's digital release, the makers held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by many Bollywood stars including Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur. Now, in a video released on Netflix's Instagram page, The Night Manager star can be seen reviewing the film. He says, "I loved, loved, loved the film! I highly recommend it! Everyone's character was so nicely etched out, and they did their job so well. Lou, lou! Do watch."

Besides Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter, who was rumoured to be dating Ananya earlier, also spoke highly of the film and Ananya's acting skills. He said, " "All three of them have bared their hearts out. It's so relevant; it's so topical... I think young people will connect to it."

Watch Aditya Roy Kapur's review of Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan below:

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is often spotted on the streets of Mumbai with Ananya Panday, returned to the Koffee With Karan couch this season. As predicted, he was subjected to quite a few questions revolving around Ananya Panday. In one segment of the episode, host Karan Johar asked Aditya, "Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday." The actor's reply to this was, "You see Karan you said on your show ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies." when KJo asked further, "But she said that she is very Ananya Coy Kapur." Aditya quickly replied, "And I am Aditya Joy Kapur as of now".

Moving forward, KJo asked the Ok Jaanu star, "So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy?" Aditya answered, "Yes, Pure Joy, bliss."

Rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first surfaced when they were pictured together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year. Ever since then, be it a movie date or a late-night car ride, the duo have been spotted on several occasions.