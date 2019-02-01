Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday Post Adorable Birthday Greetings For Jackie Shroff But Pooja Bhatt's Is The Winner

Pooja Bhatt picked out this photo of Jackie Shroff (courtesy poojab1972)

Highlights Tiger Shroff wished Jackie Shroff on birthday "Happy birthday to my most handsome father," he wrote Ananya Panday also sent out a heart-felt greeting

First, happy birthday, Jackie Shroff! As the actor turned a year older, birthday wishes poured in from his well wishers on social media. Jackie Shroff's son actor Tiger Shroff picked out a throwback close-up shot of his father to write an adorable birthday message: "Happy birthday to my most handsome father/friend/love/hero! Love you daddy," read his message and added these interesting hashtags to go with the post - "#Onscreenoffscreenhero", "#nobodylikeyou, "#dontmakethemliketheyusedto". Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 co-star Ananya Panday also travelled down the memory lane and zeroed in on a really old photo, from when she was just a baby.

Ananya provided the photo as proof that she has always been fond of the Shroffs: "Happy birthday to the coolest there is and ever will be! #MajorFanGirl. Clearly, I've been loving the Shroffs since 1998 (Tiger Shroff, are you listening?)"

But the real winner of all throwback photos is the one shared by Pooja Bhatt, with who Jackie Shroff worked in Nineties' films such as Kabhi Na Kabhi and Prem Deewane. Pooja Bhatt and Jackie Shroff's photo appears to be from a photoshoot in the Nineties. She kept her birthday wish simple and added "glory days" in the caption.

Here's another photo of Pooja Bhatt and Jackie Shroff for a then-and-now experience:

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 2, Tiger Shroff's Student Of The Year 2 is scheduled to hit screens in May. Apart from that, Tiger also has an untitled project with Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline, which is being directed by Siddharth Anand.