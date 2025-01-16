Pooja Bhatt's Request To Devendra Fadnavis After Saif Ali Khan Attacked

In a strongly-worded response to the shock attack on Saif Ali Khan, actor and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has questioned the "lawlessness" in Mumbai and said she "never felt so unsafe before".

Taking to social media platform X, the 52-year-old actor posted multiple tweets, demanding more police presence in Bandra. She tagged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and minister Ashish Shelar drawing their attention to the issue. The Chief Minister is yet to respond to the shocking incident that took place last night and left the 54-year-old actor with six stab injuries, one of them near his spine.

Can this lawlessness please be curbed @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice

We need more Police presence in Bandra. The city & especially the queen of the subburbs, have never felt so unsafe before. 🙏

Kind Attn @ShelarAshish @mieknathshinde @AjitPawarSpeaks @Dev_Fadnavis 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/6PJm65a8Df — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025

Local police are our first preventers/grass root defenders. It is law enforcements duty to create an environment in which people with a criminal bent do not feel comfortable to operate. The Beat officer must act as a deterrent in preventing criminal activity. 🙏 @CPMumbaiPolice — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) January 16, 2025

Mr Khan was attacked at his home late last night during an attempted burglary. While the attacker managed to flee, Mr Khan was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital with stab injuries. He has been operated upon and is learnt to be out of danger.

Mumbai Police, on the back foot after the attack, said it is investigating the incident. "An unidentified person intruded in the residence of Actor Saif Ali Khan. The actor and the intruder had a scuffle. The actor is injured and is being treated. Investigation is going on," police have said in a statement.

Opposition parties Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar) have slammed the Devendra Fadnavis government and questioned how safe ordinary people are if celebrities were being attacked in this manner.