On Jackie Shroff's Birthday, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, And Ananya Panday Share Special Wishes

Jackie Shroff is celebrating his 68th birthday today. To make his day a tad bit more special —friends, family, and industry colleagues showered him with heartfelt wishes.

The sweetest greeting came from Jackie Shroff's wife, Ayesha Shroff. She shared a series of throwback pictures with the actor on Instagram. Their children, Tiger and Krishna Shroff, also featured in the nostalgic album.

Ayesha Shroff's caption read, “Happpppppiest birthday jagggguuuu!!! What can I even begin to say about you!! Have grown up with you and seen life through all the ups and downs!! And through it all have seen you collect the love, respect, and goodwill of all you touch with your kindness. But above all of that, you are without a doubt the best father in the world!!”

Krishna Shroff also uploaded a video for her father on her Instagram Stories.

“Happiest of days to my everything,” she wrote.

Instagram/ Krishna Shroff

Anil Kapoor took fans on a nostalgic trip by sharing a collage of throwback photos with Jackie Shroff. The snaps beautifully captured their strong camaraderie.

Anil Kapoor's caption read, “There is no doubt in my mind that we were brothers in our pichla janam, and hopefully, we will be brothers in the agla janam too. There is always been a special connection —something I have always felt for you, Jaggu Da. Love you, Ram! Happy Birthday.”

Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff had shared screen space in the 1989 film Ram Lakhan.

Instagram/ Anil Kapoor

Ajay Devgn, who worked with Jackie Shroff in Singham Again, sent in his best wishes for his co-star.

Ajay said, “Happy Birthday, Dada. You have always been the one with the big heart and bigger smiles. Here's wishing you an amazing year ahead.”

Instagram/ Ajay Devgn

Ananya Panday also dropped an adorable post for Jackie Shroff. In the throwback snap, we could spot Jackie Shroff holding a baby Ananya in his arms.

“We have come a long way,” read the caption.

Instagram/ Ananya Panday

On the work front, Jackie Shroff was recently seen in Baby John, led by Varun Dhawan.