Shatrughan Sinha, Jackie Shroff, Sonakshi-Zaheer's Get-Together At Subhash Ghai's House

Subhash Ghai's latest Instagram post is a wholesome treat for Bollywood fans. The filmmaker had a get-together at his house, and it was nothing short of a star-studded affair. To keep his fans in the loop, the director posted a group picture.

The snapshot featured an impressive lineup of familiar faces, including Subhash Ghai himself, Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Jackie Shroff, Shashi Ranjan, Anu Ranjan and others. Everyone looked super happy in what seemed like a night filled with warmth and camaraderie.

In his caption, Subhash Ghai shared how his friends casually “dropped” by his house to cheer him up. The director wrote, “Friends mean a lot to me. I was back in action last eve when my friends like Jackie, Shatrughan, Poonam, Sonakshi, Luv Sinha, Zaheer and Anu-Shashi Ranjan dropped Into my house to cheer me up. (sic)”

He added, “Thank u Dr Parker Shagufa, Dr Anita, Dr Patel, Dr Ram Chaddha for making us so happy by your lovely visit. Life with love is worth moving ahead cheerfully. SG.”

Last month, Subhash Ghai was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after facing respiratory issues, weakness and frequent dizziness. Fans were concerned about the veteran filmmaker's well-being.

Reassuring his admirers, Subhash Ghai later shared a health update on Instagram.

In his note, he expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support by writing, “I feel so blessed to know that I've so many friends expressing their love and affection for my health. After my hectic stint at IFFI Goa. ALL IS WELL NOW and see u soon. SMILE AGAIN. Thank you (sic).”

Subhash Ghai is known for his work in films like Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero, Vidhaata, Meri Jung, Karma, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal.