On <i>Aitraaz's</i> 20th Anniversary, Subhash Ghai Announces Film's Sequel. Read Post

The iconic film Aitraaz, starring Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor, completed 20 years of its release on Wednesday. On the special occasion, filmmaker Subhash Ghai announced the film's sequel Aitraaz 2. Ghai, who produced the original film through his production company Mukta Arts, revealed that the sequel is already in the works, backed by a "finest script" and "three years of effort".

In his post, Subhash Ghai shared a still from Aitraaz featuring Priyanka Chopra on Instagram and lauded her groundbreaking performance. He praised the actress for taking on the bold role of a powerful, ambitious woman, a character that defied expectations at the time. "BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL PRIYANKA CHOPRA DARED N DID IT. That's why cine lovers can not forget her performance even after 20 years today in #AITRAZ," Ghai wrote, recalling how Priyanka was initially apprehensive about the role but ultimately delivered with full confidence.

The filmmaker went on to make a major announcement, stating that Mukta Arts is now ready for Aitraaz 2. "Now MUKTA ARTS is ready for AITRAZ 2 with the finest script after 3 years of hard work. Just wait and watch," he teased, generating excitement among fans who are eager to see how the story will evolve.

Originally released on November 12, 2004, Aitraaz was a bold romantic thriller directed by Abbas-Mustan. The film, which centres around a man accused of sexual harassment by his powerful female superior, was praised for its controversial subject matter and strong performances. Loosely inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film Disclosure, Aitraaz was a major commercial success.

Subhash Ghai, a veteran filmmaker known for his work in the 80s and 90s, has an extensive legacy in Indian cinema. His notable films include Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, and Taal among many others. He founded his production company Mukta Arts in 1982.

In 2006, he received the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues for producing Iqbal, a film on a young boy's dream of becoming a cricketer despite his disabilities. His most recent directorial venture was 36 Farmhouse, which was released in 2022. Written by Subhash Ghai and directed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, the film starred Amol Parashar, Barkha Singh and Sanjay Mishra.