Subhash Ghai Shares BTS Pic With <i>Karz</i> Stars Rishi Kapoor And Tina Munim: "Can't Believe It"

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently shared an old monochrome picture featuring the late Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim from the shoot of their 1980 film Karz.

Taking to Instagram, Subhash Ghai dropped the picture, where the late star is seen smoking a cigarette, Ghai is in the middle and Tina is standing next to the two. It seems that the filmmaker was giving instructions for a scene for the film.

The caption read, "Can't believe it. Directing Rishi Kapoor and Tina Munim. KARZ : 45 years ago. Now showing as the premiere film at RED LORRY FILM FESTIVAL , March 21, 11.30 AM, on the big screen, at PVR BKC BANDRA MUMBAI."

He further added, "And meeting Simi Garewal, Tina munim (Ambani), Mrs Neetu Rishi Kapoor, Cinematographer Kamalakar Rao and Pyare Lal Ji on one stage, with memories. Om Shanti Om."

The director on March 8, had remembered late star Prem Nath, who played the mute villain in Karz, and said that when a veteran actor plays a small role in a film, he makes it a memorable character.

Subhash Ghai had taken to his Instagram, where he shared a glimpse of the late actor as Sir Judah from the film.

For the caption, he wrote, “When a veteran actor plays a small role in a film, he makes it a memorable character on the big screen! Who can forget SIR JUDAH in KARZ, played by our veteran star of the 70s/80s? PREM NATH as a mute villain of the film.”

Karz, which is a romantic thriller, also stars Simi Garewal in the critically acclaimed role of Kamini Verma, the murderous wife.

The film told the story of Monty discovering the shocking truth about his past life when he was killed by his gold-digger wife, while his family was rendered homeless. Supported by his lover, he decides to set things right once and for all.

