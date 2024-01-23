Ananya Panday On Viral Vacation Pics With Aditya Roy Kapur: 'We Signed Up For It'

Image shared by bollywooduntoldstories. (courtesy: bollywooduntoldstories)

Rumours of Bollywood stars Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur dating made headlines last year and gained traction after images of them vacationing together went viral on social media. Now, Ananya Panday has addressed the leaked holiday pictures. In a recent interview with News 18, the actress expressed her perspective, saying, “I can't say it bothers me. As actors, we signed up for it. It's going to happen, and people are going to be curious.” At the same time, Ananya emphasised the importance of setting boundaries. She mentioned, “But it's up to us to draw the line to protect what's important as much as we can, and that's what I try to do. I can't get upset about it because it's a part of my profession. I can only control whatever is in my power.”

In case you missed it, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur kicked off 2024 together in London. Their festive moments, captured in a photo with a group of friends, quickly took the internet by storm after being shared on a Reddit page. The trending picture showcased Ananya and Aditya Roy Kapur striking poses alongside their friends. Before their London adventure, the duo was also spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Click here to read more.

Last year, the rumoured couple also embarked on a getaway to Portugal. When fans saw them together, they captured pictures, and soon enough, those snapshots started circulating widely on the internet. Read all the details here.

During the same trip, the couple was also sighted in Lisbon, graciously posing for selfies with fans and savouring the scenic views with their arms entwined. The images of the two stars, circulated by the paparazzi handle Manav Manglani on Instagram, came with the caption, "Brand new couple alert," adding fuel to the speculation surrounding their relationship.

After these Portugal pictures went viral, Aditya Roy Kapur had a chat with Hindustan Times. The actor said, "I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though; I love the monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week." When informed that his holiday had grabbed headlines, Aditya remarked, "It's a good thing. I am not so much on social media, but definitely, I have heard."

On the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Meanwhile, Aditya Roy Kapur will soon be seen in Metro… In Dino alongside Sara Ali Khan.