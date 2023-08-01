Aditya Roy Kapur On Those Viral Portugal Holiday Pics With Ananya Panday

Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday. (courtesy: bollywood_untoldstories)

Aditya Roy Kapur, who was holidaying in Portugal last month along with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday, opened up about his trip in an interview with Hindustan Times recently. Pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday from Portugal went crazy viral. When asked how his Portugal trip went, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor said, "I definitely needed a break. I missed the monsoons though, I love monsoons in Mumbai. Since the moment I came back, it has been raining non-stop for one week." When the actor was told that he made headlines for the holiday, Aditya Roy Kapur said, "It's a good thing I am not so much on social media but definitely, I have heard."

ICYMI, these are the pictures we are talking about:

The stars made headlines earlier this year when they were pictured at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai in February. In March, they trended big time after they walked the ramp together during a fashion show in Mumbai.

Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web-series The Night Manager. They were also pictured at a party hosted for Love Nwantiti singer CKay earlier this year. The actors also watched Greta Gerwig's Barbie together in Mumbai last month.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first trended big time when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7 last year: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."