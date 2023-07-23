Ananya Panday's Ibiza Photo Dump Eclipsed By Comments On The Night Manager. IYKYK

Image Instagrammed by Ananya Panday. (Courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ananya Panday's European vacation with rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur has been the talk of the town. The duo returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night and were snapped at the airport as they walked out separately. Now, Ananya Panday has treated us with her first photo dump from Spain. And, fans (including us) have only one question: “Where is Night Manager?” In case you live under the rock, The Night Manager is a crime thriller series streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Aditya Roy Kapur plays the titular role in the web show. The colour palette of Ananya Panday's Spain dump was loud and clear: blue. Along with stunning views of gorgeous landscapes and sea, Ananya also gave a glimpse of her chic wardrobe, which included her blue one-shoulder bikini sets. To complement her blue-hued snapshots, in the caption, Ananya Panday wrote, “Blue baby” and accompanied it with almost all blue emojis.

Ananya Panday's Spanish photo dump received much attention from fans as well as her BFF Suhana Khan. While Suhana wrote, “Woww bikini babe”, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped a bunch of blue hearts in the comments.

However, fans were on a mission to spot (even a glimpse of) Aditya Roy Kapur in the images. One of them questioned, “Where is Night Manager?” “Is Night Manager taking photos,” asked another fan. “Now people try to zoom in on APs glasses to see who clicked these pictures,” read a comment.

Before this, several pictures and videos of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday vacationing in Portugal also surfaced on the internet. ICYMI, take a look here:

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur first trended last year when the Liger actress appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 7. During a conversation, Karan asked Ananya, "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?” To this, the actress had replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

On the work front, Ananya Panday will be seen in Dream Girl 2 next.