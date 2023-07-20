Rumoured Couple Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur's Post-Vacay Mood - See Airport Pics

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday pictured at the Mumbai airport.

Done with holiday, rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, returned to Mumbai on Wednesday night. The actors were pictured at the airport (separately). As Ananya made her way out of the airport, a paparazzo stationed there asked the Student Of The Year 2 star, "Kaisa raha vacation aapka (how was your vacation)?" The actress was seen smiling and blushing throughout. Meanwhile, when Aditya Roy Kapur stepped out of the airport, a paparazzo told him, "Duniya aapko hi dhundh rahi hai (the world is waiting for you only)."

See pictures of Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur at the airport here:

Earlier this week, pictures of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday from Portugal went crazy viral. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

In March this year, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked together on the runway during a fashion show.

The stars made headlines earlier this year when they were pictured at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai in February. Take a look at the picture here

Aditya Roy Kapur had also accompanied Ananya Panday, her dad Chunky, her best friend Shanaya Kapoor and her family to the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year. Swipe to spot Aditya Roy Kapur in the post.

Rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first surfaced when they were pictured together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year. The two happily posed together. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first trended big time when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7 last year: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."

Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web-series The Night Manager. They were also pictured at a party hosted for Love Nwantiti singer CKay earlier this year.