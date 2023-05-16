Viral: Ranbir Kapoor All But Outed Aditya Roy Kapur And Ananya Panday. Here's What He Said

Image was shared by Ananya Panday.(courtesy: ananyapanday)

Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor have shared a warm friendship over the years. In addition to playing BFFs in the Ayan Mukerji hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the two also share an easy camaraderie off-screen. We saw a glimpse of this recently during a promotional interview for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, his last release. During a promotional interview with stand-up comic Aishwarya Mohanraj to promote the film's release on OTT, Ranbir slyly alluded to the rumoured relationship between Aditya Roy Kapur and actress Ananya Panday. During the interview, Aishwarya Mohanraj joked that she and Aditya had been married in the past and added that their marriage lasted a mere 45 minutes. She was referring to a promotional video that the two had collaborated on several months ago. Ranbir, intrigued by this revelation, immediately decided to call Aditya to clarify the situation.

Following this, the three engaged in pleasantries and engaged in light-hearted banter. Ranbir even went on to tease Aditya Roy Kapur. Following the conversation, Aishwarya Mohanraj asked Ranbir Kapoor if she would be invited to the actor's next New Year bash, given that Aditya Roy Kapur was present at the last one. To this, Ranbir Kapoor said, “He's always there,” before sharply adding: “I don't know if he wants to be around you. He was just being polite with you. I know he likes a girl starting with the letter A.” Needless to say, fans of the rumored couple are only happy to assume that the "A" stands for Ananya Panday.

Meanwhile, one of Alia Bhatt's comments about her husband Ranbir Kapoor recently went viral on social media. When asked who she envies, Alia Bhatt said, “I envy my husband Ranbir because he has a saint-like mind. If you were to open my brain up [scrambled noises].”

She added: “The one thing that immediately puts me into a fit of anger is incompetence and I have to try very hard to control my anger because my husband doesn't like it if my voice goes above this decibel because he thinks it is not fair, and that it is important to be kind even when you are unhappy.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen next in Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri.