Ranbir Kapoor Will Invite These Friends To Bachelor Party - Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ayan Mukerji: Report

Ranbir Kapoor with Alia Bhatt (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights Rumours are rife that Ranbir and Alia will get married in mid-April

Marriage might take place in Mumbai

Ranbir will host the bachelor's party at his place

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has become the talk of tinsel town. Reportedly, the couple will get married in mid-April in the presence of their family and close friends at the RK family house. While, there is no confirmation by the couple, a new report is doing rounds that Ranbir is all set to host a grand bachelor's party for his BFFs ahead of his wedding. As per a report in India Today, a source close to the actor said that Ranbir will be hosting a party at his place for his closest friends, including Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Roy Kapur.

"Ranbir is extremely close to Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji. The actor is planning a bachelor's party at his place. It will be attended by his close buddies from the world of showbiz and his childhood friends. This is Ranbir's way of throwing an impromptu bachelor's party," India Today quoted a source.

Ranbir Kapoor is quite vocal about his wedding plans with Alia Bhatt. Speaking to NDTV during Sharmaji Namkeen's promotion, he said, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon, so yes, hopefully soon."

Alia Bhatt had also told NDTV, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."

Now, let's just wait and see where and when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exchange wedding vows.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has several films in the pipeline Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor.