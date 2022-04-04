Ranbir Kapoor's Busy April - Film Shoots And Rumoured Wedding To Alia Bhatt: Report

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Highlights Rumours are rife that Ranbir and Alia are planning an April wedding

They will get married in the second week of April

The couple is not planning a destination wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have become the talk of the town ever since rumours started doing rounds that the couple is going to get married in April 2022. Now, a new report is going viral that the couple's April wedding will happen between the tight shooting schedules of Ranbir's two films. Earlier, we informed you that the couple is planning to marry "soon". Ranbir, during the promotions of Rishi Kapoor's last film Sharmaji Namkeen, told NDTV, "I won't give out a date during a media interaction. But Alia and I have all the intentions of getting married soon." As per a report in India Today, Ranbir, who is busy shooting for Luv Ranjan's untitled film, has taken a week off for his wedding with Alia before kick-starting Animal's shooting.

A source close to India Today revealed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding is going to be a very intimate affair with only family members and close friends in attendance. The couple will be getting married between the tight shooting schedules of Ranbir's two films.

"Ranbir has reworked his shoot dates to accommodate the wedding. He will be shooting for Luv Ranjan's film in early April. After that he has a gap of around 7-8 days and then he jumps into Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal," India Today quoted the source.

Reportedly, the couple started dating in 2018 but made their relationship official only in 2020. Confirming his relationship in an interview, Ranbir revealed that if it weren't for the COVID-19 pandemic, they would have been married.

Reportedly, Alia Bhatt has also kept mid-April dates free. Recently, she shot for a commercial with Aamir Khan, which was supposed to happen in mid-April. Earlier, in an interview with NDTV, Alia had revealed, "In my head, I am married to Ranbir, in fact, I am married to Ranbir in my head for a long time."

Talking about the location, reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are not planning for a destination wedding, instead, they will be getting married at the RK house in Chembur.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt is basking on the success of her recent release film RRR. Next, she will be seen in Brahmastra with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahan.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, has Shamshera, Brahmastra, Luv Ranjan's untitled film and Animal.