Randhir Kapoor Says He Doesn't Have Dementia, 'Ranbir Is Entitled To Say What He Wants'

After Ranbir Kapoor stated in an NDTV interview that his uncle Randhir Kapoor, 75, has dementia, the veteran actor shared an update on his health in an interaction with ETimes. Randhir Kapoor denied suffering from the health condition and told ETimes, "Aisa kuch nahi hua. Not at all. I am perfectly fine. I just had COVID sometime ago (in April last year)." Randhir Kapoor's statement came a day after Ranbir Kapoor told NDTV, "My uncle Randhir Kapoor, who is going through an early stage of dementia, came to me after the film and said, 'Tell dad (Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapoor) that he is amazing, and where is he, let's call him'."

When asked about Ranbir Kapooor's statement, Randhir Kapoor said this, "Ranbir ki marzi (Ranbir's wish), he is entitled to say what he wants. I never said that. I am alright. In fact, I have just returned from Goa with Rahul Rawail. We were there at the Goa festival."

Here's the video of Ranbir Kapoor talking about his uncle Randhir:

Randhir Kapoor belongs to a family of actors and filmmakers. He is the eldest son of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He lost his younger brothers - Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor, 58, within a span of a year. Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February last year. The family lost Raj Kapoor in 1988 and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor in the year 2018.

Randhir Kapoor's film credits include Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman Haath Ki Safai. He married actress Babita but they got a few years separated later. The actors are parents to daughters - Karisma and Kareena (both are top actresses of their generation).