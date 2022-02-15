Kareena's Birthday Wish For Dad Randhir Kapoor Came Gift-Wrapped Like This

Kareena Kapoor posted this throwback. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Highlights Randhir Kapoor turned 75 on Tuesday

Kareena posted a throwback of Randhir Kapoor and Babita

"Happy birthday to the best man in the world," she wrote

Kareena Kapoor, on her dad Randhir Kapoor's 75th birthday on Tuesday, dug out a priceless throwback of her dad Randhir Kapoor and mom Babita and she added a caption along with it that read: "Happy birthday to the best man in the world...Papa...My father. My sweet father. Best Nana to Samu ,Kiu ,Tim Tim and Jeh baba." Taimur and Jeh are Kareena Kapoor's kids with husband Saif Ali Khan. Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapoor are Karisma's children with ex-husband Sunjay Kapur.

This is what Kareena Kapoor posted:

Meanwhile, Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan shared a throwback of Randhir Kapoor, Babita and Raj Kapoor with Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. She captioned it: "A family of beautiful people....Blessed to be a part of it.. Happy birthday Dabbu uncle."

Randhir Kapoor is best-known for his performances in films such as Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Jeet, Jawani Diwani, Lafange, Raampur Ka Lakshman Haath Ki Safai. He married actress Babita but they got a few years separated later. The couple are parents to daughters - Karisma and Kareena (both are top actresses of their generation).

Randhir Kapoor is the eldest son of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. He lost his younger brothers - Rishi Kapoor (67) and Rajiv Kapoor, 58, within a span of a year. Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer while Rajiv Kapoor died following a heart attack in February last year. The family lost Raj Kapoor in 1988 and his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor in the year 2018.