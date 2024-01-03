Viral Pic Of Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur At New Year Party In London

Ananya and Aditya with friends. (courtesy: BollyBlindsNGossip)

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur ushered in 2024 together in London. A photo from their festivities with a couple of friends is trending a great deal. The picture was shared on Reddit and it started trending instantly. The picture features Ananya and rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur posing together with friends. Last week, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were clicked together at the Mumbai airport. The rumoured couple made multiple appearances together last year, for which they featured in headlines.

Check out the viral post here:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's dating rumours began when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." They were clicked together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in 2022.

Last year, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur walked together on the runway during a fashion show. They were also pictured together at Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's Mumbai reception. Ananya Panday also cheered for Aditya Roy Kapur at the screening of his web series The Night Manager. He also attended the screening of her film Dream Girl 2 along with his family. Other than that, when Karan Johar asked Aditya Roy Kapur on his show, "You mean you are joyously in a situationship," the actor replied, "Yes, I am quite joyous." KJo added, "You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy?" Aditya answered, "Yes, Pure Joy, bliss," referring to Ananya.