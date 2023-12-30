Ananya Panday On Dating Life: 'I Don't Talk About My Relationships On Social Media'

Aditya Roy Kapur with Ananya Panday. (courtesy: ananyapanday)

Anaya Panday's latest release Kho Gaye Hum Kahan has struck a right chord with the audience. The movie, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, revolves around childhood BFFs dealing with professional struggles and their desire to present an idealised image on social media. In a candid conversation with India Today, Ananya Panday shared her perspective on modern relationships. She said, “I hate situationships. I don't like that term only. Also, I'm not on a dating app and nor do I talk about my relationships on social media. I'm not someone who will pretend to have a different relationship status just for the sake of social media.” FYI: Ananya Panday is rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur. In an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, the actress was asked the address the reports regarding her dating life. She said, “I am feeling to Ananya Coy Kapur to answer that question."

A week prior to the release of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan on Netflix, the makers organised a premiere for the film in Mumbai. Several Bollywood stars, including Ananya Panday's rumoured beau Aditya Roy Kapur, attended the screening. In a video shared on Netflix's Instagram page, Aditya expresses his thoughts on the film, saying, "I loved, loved, loved the film! I highly recommend it! Everyone's character was so nicely etched out, and they did their job so well. Lou, lou! Do watch."

Apart from Aditya Roy Kapur, Ishaan Khatter also praised the film and Ananya Panday's performance. He remarked, "All three of them have bared their hearts out. It's so relevant; it's so topical... I think young people will connect to it." Ishaan and Ananya were reportedly in a relationship.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Kho Gaye Hum Kahan 3 stars and wrote, “In essence, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan ploughs its own furrow on its breezy course through the well-worn trope of twenty-somethings grappling with those bits of their lives and loves that they want to either completely erase or tide over in a hurry and in one piece. Either way, loads of problems stare them in the face. The three friends learn the hard way that social media is a capricipous plaything. It takes no time to go from being a secure sinecure to becoming a slippery slope. It is a sharp double-edged sword that can cut deep and cause festering wounds.”

In 2024, Ananya Panday will be seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's Control.