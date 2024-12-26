Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Adarsh Gourav Go Goofy In A BTS Gift From <i>Kho Gaye Hum Kahan</i>

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan was one of the most loved OTT films of 2023.

With its refreshing storyline addressing the Gen Z lifestyle and the perils of social media, the film was hailed for its relatability.

It was also a turning point for Ananya Panday. She has won several accolades for her convincing performance in the film. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, too, were terrific.

As the film completed a year today, Gourav took to his social media to share a carousel of BTS pictures of the cast from the sets of the film.

He captioned it, "1 year to the film that's given me so many core memories, good friends and an experience of a lifetime." Extending his gratitude to the team, the actor stated, "Grateful to @arjunvarain.singh and @zoieakhtar @excelmovies @nandinishrikentcasting @karan_mally for trusting me to play a gym bro when I looked nothing like one when I started out."

He further added, "And then to @aslamshah_fitness @robin_behl14 and @mishtikhatri who helped me push all my boundaries to transform." Adarsh even admitted to missing his co-stars, saying, "Miss you'll @ananyapanday @siddhantchaturvedi and everyone else part of this extremely special film."

Have a look here:

The pictures show the goofy side of the young cast.

Amongst the many BTS stills, the one that caught our attention was Panday hogging on a burger, looking absolutely blissful and content.

There's one of the trio looking at the monitor post shooting a scene. There are some candid pictures of them too, lounging on a sofa to posing otherwise.

Siddhant Chaturvedi commented with a heart on the post, all emotional.

The film was directed by Arjun Varain Singh.