Siddhant Chaturvedi Teases Ananya Panday About Her "Late Night Long Drives." See LOL Video

Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in a chat with NDTV's Arun Singh

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav were recently found discussing their late-night long drive scenes, life with friends outside social media and other things in a special chat with NDTV's Arun Singh. While Adarsh Gourav revealed listening to Punjabi songs on late night drives, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has done two films with Ananya Panday, was seen teasing his co-star about her "late night long drives" with a certain someone. Here's how it went. On being asked Ananya if she likes going for late night drives, the actress said "I also like going on drives" before being interrupted by Siddhant who teasingly said, "if someone takes her on a long night drive." Ananya Panday was quick to reply with a "with my friends also I like to go on drives." Siddhant Chaturvedi was heard saying "uhh, no" in the background to which Ananya said, "shut up."

For the unversed, Siddhant Chaturvedi seemed to be referring to Ananya Panday's rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapoor. ICYDK, the two have rumours about Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday first surfaced when they were pictured together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party last year. Ever since then, be it a movie date or a late-night car ride, the duo have been spotted on several occasions.

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is often spotted on the streets of Mumbai with Ananya Panday, returned to the Koffee With Karan couch this season. As predicted, he was subjected to quite a few questions revolving around Ananya Panday. In one segment of the episode, host Karan Johar asked Aditya, "Rumour has it that you are dating Ananya Panday." The actor's reply to this was, "You see Karan you said on your show ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies." when KJo asked further, "But she said that she is very Ananya Coy Kapur." Aditya quickly replied, "And I am Aditya Joy Kapur as of now".

On the work front, Ananya Panday's latest film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan released on Netflix a day after Christmas.