Gauri Khan Went To Brunch With The Usual Suspects And Some Unusual Ones

Gauri, Seema, Maheep, Bhavana, Nandita and Tanaaz pictured together

They don't need a special occasion for a get-together. After all, they are as fabulous as their social status. Gauri Khan and her best friends were recently pictured together in Mumbai. Gauri was accompanied by Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Tanaaz Bhatia and Nandita Mahtani. MIA from the event was Neelam Kothari Soni. It appears that the ladies went for a brunch date. Gauri wore a denim jacket over her top while Maheep Kapoor rocked an all-denim look. Bhavana Pandey wore a green dress while Nandita Mahtani was dressed in all-white. Seema Sajdeh added a dash of glamour with her cap while Tanaaz Bhatia was dressed in her casual best.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Only Seema Sajdeh posed for solo pics. Take a look at her OOTD:

Gauri Khan shares about her interior projects on social media at regular intervals. She also cheers for Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana's projects as well. A few days back, Gauri Khan shared pictures from her new Kolkata store. In the pictures, posted by Gauri, she is joined by Tanaaz Bhatia and designers duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. Gauri wrote in the caption, "New designs .. new location ... Kolkatta store for FSP ....excited to announce yet another collaboration."

Take a look at her post here:

Maheep Kapoor is a jewellery designer. Nandita Mahtani is a fashion designer. Tanaaz Bhatia is an entrepreneur by profession. Seema Sajdeh is also a fashion designer. Maheep, Seema, Bhavana and Neelam featured in the two seasons of Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. In the second season, Gauri Khan had longer screen time compared to season one.