The Great Indian Kapil Show: Anil Kapoor And Farah Khan 'Hijack' Kapil Sharma's Show

A still from the episode. (courtesy: YouTube)

The guest list of Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show keeps getting better and better. In the new episode of the show, Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan will be Kapil Sharma's new guests. "Hello and welcome to The Great Indian Anil Kapoor Show," Anil Kapoor says as he checks into the sets as the text "Kapil Sharma Show got hijacked" flashes on screen. Kapil Sharma jokes and says, "He is set to play Jugal Hansraj's role in Masoom." Farah Khan joked, "When Abbas Mustaan or someone came to papaji (Anil Kapoor) and said he had to play Sonam's father in the film, he replied, 'What nonsense? How can I be Sonam's father?'"

During the promo video, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora were name-checked. The video ended with Farah Khan calling Chunky Panday and borrowing some money. His reply was major LOL. Anil Kapoor and Farah Khan danced to Bella Ciao.

The caption on the post read, "When Anil Kapoor's 1 2 ka 4 and Farah Khan's 5 6 7 8 meets Kapil, a blockbuster entertainment is guaranteed. Watch them on The Great Indian Kapil Show this Saturday at 8 pm only on Netflix."

The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show witnessed Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as the guests. Aamir Khan, Sunny and Bobby Deol, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal also attended the show. Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh appeared in an episode. Ed SHeeran appeared in the last episode.

Kapil Sharma was seen hosting the popular television talk show The Kapil Sharma Show. He made his debut in the TV industry with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (season 3). Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He also featured in a Netflix special and starred in Nandita Das' Zwigato. He also had a Netflix special earlier.