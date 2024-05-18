The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kapil Sharma's 'Impromptu Jugalbandi' With Ed Sheeran

Ed and Kapil in a still from the video. (courtesy: kapilsharma)

In tonight's episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, singer Ed Sheeran will be the guest. In a glimpse from the episode shared by the show's host Kapil Sharma, he can be seen jamming with Ed Sheeran. He captioned the post, "Just an impromptu Jugalbandi. Tonight only on Netflix." The first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show witnessed Ranbir Kapoor, mom Neetu and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as the guests. Aamir Khan, Sunny and Bobby Deol, Vicky and Sunny Kaushal also attended the show. Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh appeared in the last episode.

Kapil Sharma said to Ed Sheeran in a promo video from the show, "I was watching your videos, you went to Shah Rukh Khan's house. You met him. Wow." Ed replied with SRK's evergreen Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge dialogue. "Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti," was Ed Sheeran's reply to Kapil. Wait, it gets better. Ed Sheeran is then seen recreating SRK's iconic pose (no points for guessing which one). ICYDK, Shah Rukh Khan taught Ed Sheeran the iconic pose in person.

In March this year, the singer met Shah Rukh Khan and the duo recreated SRK's signature pose. SRK and Ed Sheeran shared a collaborative post on Instagram and it won the Internet's heart. The video was captioned, "This is the Shape of Us. Spreading love together..."

Gauri Khan had also posted pictures with Ed Sheeran earlier this year. She hosted him at Mannat and wrote, "What a pleasure listening to you sing! Thank you for spending the evening with us... (by the way, loving the Dyavol X jacket on you)."

Ed Sheeran previously visited India in 2017 and he partied with Bollywood celebrities after his first ever India concert.