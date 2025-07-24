India's Concert Boom Could Create 12 Million Jobs by 2032, But Are We Ready?

India's live concert scene isn't just about big stages, big sound, and even bigger crowds anymore. It's now powering something far more significant: jobs. And lots of them.

A report by NLB Services, a global digital talent solutions provider, states that India's fast-growing concert economy could generate nearly 12 million temporary jobs by 2032, transforming not only entertainment, but also employment and economic growth, especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

With over 100 large-scale concerts expected every year from stadium-sized gigs to regional festivals there's a quiet revolution underway. One that's changing how young India works, moves, and makes money.

The Real Action? Not Just in Metros

Yes, cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru still get the headliners. But it's places such as Jaipur, Kochi, Shillong, Indore, and Lucknow that are stepping into the spotlight. The reasons? A young population, rising aspirations, better connectivity, and brands eager to engage smaller markets.

It's no longer just about bringing big artists to big venues, it's about building experiences where the demand is.

Every Concert = Thousands Of Jobs

Each major concert can open up 15,000 to 20,000 temporary gigs. That includes roles in logistics, stage production, crowd management, hospitality, food and beverages, artist handling, content creation, and digital marketing.

There's work for everyone from freelancers and emcees to sound engineers, drone operators, social media managers, and production leads. Many of these are short-term contracts, but a growing number are turning into full-time careers, especially in sound tech, digital strategy, and event production.

Big Shows = Big Money

When Coldplay played Ahmedabad in 2024, the ripple effect was massive. The concert added Rs 641 crore to the local economy, including Rs 72 crore in GST. Hotels were booked out. Flights saw a 300% jump. Even street food vendors saw record sales.

Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024 achieved massive success with his two-month nationwide trek. The Dil-Luminati Tour significantly boosted local economies, generating USD 112 million across 13 cities.

Like Coldplay's global shows, his concerts sparked a rise in tourism, retail, and hospitality, drawing over 107,000 out-of-town visitors. Diljit Dosanjh's tour created around 5,300 jobs and brought in USD 13 million in tax revenue, making it a clear example of how large-scale music events can drive real economic impact.

Every major concert weekend now drives a festive-season-level economic surge boosting tourism, transportation, retail, and local businesses.

There's A Flip Side

The talent crunch is deepening. From lighting design and live production to sound engineering and rigging, India simply doesn't have enough trained professionals. The same goes for digital event experts, content creators, social media strategists, and ticketing tech leads.

The report by NLB Services flags the urgent need to invest in skilling, especially beyond the big cities. As the industry formalises, the demand for certified, event-savvy professionals will only rise.

Backed by a Bigger Vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about the potential of the concert economy at Odisha Conclave 2025, around Coldplay's India tour. "Today, the concert economy sector is also growing in India. A country which has such a huge legacy of music, dance, and storytelling, India is a huge consumer of concerts. There are many possibilities for the concert economy. The trend of live events and concerts has increased in the last 10 years," the prime minister had said.

Now, with estimates pointing to Rs 15,000 crore in economic value over the next few years, state governments are finally catching up. Many are rolling out policies to attract events, improve infrastructure, and support local talent.

More International Talent Coming To India

This shift is clearly reflected in the kind of global talent now prioritizing India as a key tour stop. Besides Coldplay, there have been names such as Ed Sheeran, Maroon 5, Bryan Adams, and most recently Guns N' Roses who regaled fans in India.

French hitmaker and Grammy-nominated DJ Snake, known for selling out stadiums worldwide, is set to return to India for a massive six-city Sunburn Arena Tour in 2025. Kicking off in Kolkata on September 26 and ending in Delhi-NCR on October 5, the tour marks his third time performing in India, and it's only getting bigger.

October will see Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias return to India after 13 years for a live show.

What's Next

India's concert economy is no longer a fringe act. It's moving to the mainstage. But to keep the momentum going, we need the talent to match the tempo.

For this isn't just about watching a show. It's about creating millions of livelihoods and placing India at the heart of the global live entertainment map.