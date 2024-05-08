The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sonakshi Sinha's Reply To Kapil Sharma's Wedding Question Is Major LOL

Kapil and Sonakshi in a still from the show. (courtesy: YouTube)

The stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi are all set to attend the laughter fest that is the Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. The makers of the show shared a promo video from the episode on Wednesday. The promo features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh. We got a glimpse of a panipuri stall set up to welcome the guests on the show. In the clip, Kapil Sharma asks his guests, "When it's Sanjay Sir's film, there must be some nervousness on the first day right?" Manisha Koirala, who stars as Mallikajaan in the show, replied, "Absolutely, before every scene."

The Heeramandi stars also talked about "highest number of retakes" on sets. Sonakshi Sinha replied, "I don't think I went over 12." Richa Chadha revealed that her count was 99. Later, Kapil Sharma asked Sonakshi Sinha, "Alia got married, Kiara also got married..." To this the actress replied, "Jale pe namak chhidak rahe ho (You are sprinkling salt on my wounds). He knows how badly I want to get married." (Sonakshi did not mention anyone's name but she is rumoured to be dating actor Zaheer Iqbal).

The caption on the post read, "The beauties of Heeramandi are here to laugh along with the beast of comedy, are you ready for this royal comedy affair? Don't forget to watch The Great Indian Kapil Show this Saturday 8 pm only on Netflix."

Check out the promo video here:

Heeramandi showcases the lives of courtesans, set against the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series is an epic saga of love, power, revenge, and freedom. No spoilers included (You are welcome).