Sonakshi Sinha's 'Black Bride' Look Gets Love From Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal, Heeramandi Co-Stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha

Sonakshi shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha, soaring high with the success of Heeramandi, recently walked the ramp for designer Vikram Phadnis at a fashion event. Sonakshi has been actively sharing pictures of her stunning desi look and the Internet can't stop gushing over them. On Tuesday, Sonakshi shared a series of pictures of herself on her Instagram feed. Dressed in a black lehenga and heavy jewellery, Sonakshi looks drop-dead gorgeous in the pictures. Sonakshi's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal dropped a series of love emojis in the comments section. Sonakshi's Heeramandi co-stars Manisha Koirala dropped a series of love emojis as well. Mentioning her character's name from Heeramandi, Richa Chadha wrote, "Fareedaannn." Take a look:

A day ago, Sonakshi shared a BTS video of getting ready for the runway. She wrote in the caption, "Black bride on the runway." Take a look:

Sonakshi also shared pictures with designer Vikram Phadnis from the event. She wrote in the caption, "Fareedan, Fashion and Vikram Phadnis... Magic at the Grand Finale of @timesfashionweek." Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha treated her fans to pictures from the Mumbai screening of the series alongside a lovely note. She wrote, "What a MAGICAL night!! Too many emotions, too many people, too much love, too many memories all that came to life on screen yesterday at the grand premier of #HeeraMandi. Thank you Sanjay sir for making me your Fareedan...So honored to share this moment with my stellar co actors and the entire team that toiled day and night to create this magic! It's happening guys!!! #heeramandionnetflix May 1st." Sonakshi was accompanied by her mother Poonam Sinha to the screening. Take a look:

Produced by Bhansali Productions and Prerna Singh with the concept credited to Moin Beg, the series stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah.