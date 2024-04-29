Meet Aditi Rao Hydari And Sonakshi Sinha Outside 'Bhansaliverse'. Pic Courtesy Siddharth

Image shared by Aditi Rao Hydari. (courtesy: AditiRaoHydari)

Ahead of Heeramandi release, co-stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Sonakshi Sinha shared a collab post and treated their fans and followers to a candid picture of themselves. In the picture shared, the actors can be seen smiling their heart out. Aditi can be seen dressed in a black top while Sonakshi wears a white printed dress. Moreover, the picture was clicked by actor and Aditi's fiance Siddharth. Punning with words, Aditi wrote in the caption, "Fareedan and Bibbojaan spotted outside Bhansaliverse." For the unversed, Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Fareedan and Aditi plays Bibbojaan in the series. Aditi mentioned Siddharth's name with a camera emoji. Heeramandi actors Manisha Koirala and Sanjeeda Shaikh dropped love emojis in the comments section. Take a look at what they posted:

A new song titled Azadi from the series released today. The song documents the tumultous time during a freedom movement where the Heeramandi courtesans are at war with the British soldiers. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's aesthetic grandeur captures the beauty of the scene in which the courtesans lead a march as torch bearers. The song ends on a heart-wrenching note where a captive Aditi Rao Hydari can be heard shouting a slogan of Azadi in unison with her other mates, waiting on the other side of a wall. The song has been composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The lyrics have been written by A M Turaz. Archana Gore, Pragati Joshi, Aditi Prabhudesai, Arohi, Aditi Paul, Tarannum Malik Jain, Dipti Rege have sung the song.

Sharing the song on Instagram feed, Netflix India wrote, "Yeh jung sirf ishq aur huqumat ki nahi, har haal mein AZADI paane ki hai!#Azadi Song Out Now!Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premieres 1st May, only on Netflix!" Take a look:

The makers of Heeramandi hosted a grand screening of the series last week. The guest list included heavy weight names from the industry. Apart from the Heeramandi cast, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Soni Razdan, Esha Deol and Shruti Haasan marked their presence at the event.

The series stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah. Heeramandi will premiere on May 1 on Netflix.