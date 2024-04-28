Fardeen Khan's Thank You Note For Fans Ahead Of Heeramandi Release: '14 Years On...'

Fardeen shared this image. (courtesy: FardeenKhan)

Ahead of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi release, Fardeen Khan shared a heartfelt note for his fans and followers, who have always stood by him even when he is away from the limelight. Fardeen Khan shared a few images of himself from the grand screening of the series. Fardeen Khan looked dapper as he chose black for the big night. With Heeramandi, Fardeen will make a comeback after 14 years. Fardeen Khan wrote in the caption, "14 years on, getting ready to walk the red carpet again. Feeling a mix of nerves and nostalgia, but mostly, I'm just grateful. To my incredible fans who've waited, this moment was ours. Without your love and support I wouldn't be here. So here's to new beginnings and cherished memories! Sending you all my love." Abhishek Bachchan, Esha Deol, Bobby Deol sent big love for Fardeen in the comments section.

Take a look at what he posted:

Ahead of the release of the series, Fardeen Khan told ANI that he feels like a "newcomer". Fardeen said, "I am quite excited but extremely nervous as well. A lot has changed in these 12 years...The level of films has changed. The way people consume cinema has changed... Today, there's completely a new generation so I feel like a newcomer. I feel fortunate that I got a chance to work with good people with this Heeramandi show. I have two more pictures that will be released this year... I am really thankful to the audience have trusted me."

About his character Wali Mohammed in the series, Fardeen told at the trailer launch event of the series, "For Wali Mohammad, he didn't allow the power, ambition, status and wealth to corrupt his heart. He kept his heart intact and for him, love was the focus of his life. He was a true romantic. I got a thing or two from him."

Introducing his character, Netflix India wrote, "Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed!" Take a look:

Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh in lead roles.